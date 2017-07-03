No excuses from Healy 03 July 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy.

Peadar Healy wasn't making any excuses after Cork's heavy defeat to Kerry in the Munster SFC final.

The 0-15 to 1-23 loss in Killarney leaves the Rebels without a championship win over their great rivals since 2012 and facing an uphill task heading into the All-Ireland qualifiers.

"Kerry deserved their win and controlled midfield, with the movement of their half back line and inside forwards something we struggled to cope with," the Cork manager admitted.

"We didn't take our goal chances which si something you need to do on a day like today. We've missed 19 this year and it is proving costly.

"Kerry got off to the start we would have wanted to. The only positive is that the players are getting some more game-time and experience, but the qualifiers will be a big challenge for us from here."