Cooneys were "absolutely savage" 03 July 2017





Galway's Joseph Cooney and manager Micheal Donoghue celebrate.

Micheal Donoghue was full of praise for attacking duo Conor and Joseph Cooney after Galway powered to their second Leinster SHC success.

Full forward Conor posted 0-7 from play in a superb display of marksmanship, while Joseph hit 0-5 from wing forward as the Tribesmen underlined their All-Ireland credentials with a 0-29 to 1-17 victory over Wexford.

"The two of them in fairness were absolutely savage," the Galway manager said.

"That's the beauty of the team at the minute. On different days different fellas are stepping up and the fellas who aren't getting on the scoreboard are just working hard for the team. Thankfully the two boys had their shooting boots on today."

Donoghue did his best to dampen down the expectations surrounding his team, noting how their mantra is 'one game at a time'.

"Our next game is always the most important one," he continued.

"In fairness, they are an experienced bunch and a focused group and when we get back it's just going to be on to the next game again. They have really bought into that and I have no doubt that for the next five weeks they will buy into it again."