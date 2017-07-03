Tyrone sweating on Cavanagh

03 July 2017

Tyrone's Colm Cavanagh.
©INPHO/James Crombie.

Colm Cavanagh has emerged as an injury doubt for the Ulster SFC final on July 16.

There are fears that the big Tyrone midfielder could miss the provincial decider against Down in Clones after sustaining a knee injury while playing for Moy against Cookstown in a club game yesterday. According to the Irish News, Cavanagh departed the fray early on and had an ice pack immediately placed on his injured knee.

Tyrone can ill-afford to be without Cavanagh who has excelled in the sweeper role this year.

 




