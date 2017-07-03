Hurling Qualifier draw: Deise draw the Cats

03 July 2017

Waterford's Austin Gleeson tackles Cillian Buckley of Kilkenny during their All-Ireland SHC semi-final replay at Semple Stadium, Thurles.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Fasten your seat belt because Kilkenny and Waterford have been drawn to face each other in Round 2 of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

The eagerly anticipated draw took place this morning on RTÉ Radio One and it didn't disappoint as it threw up the mouth watering prospect of these two neighbours going head-to-head next weekend.

In the second game, All-Ireland champions Tipperary will be looking for improvement when they square up to Dublin.

Round 2 draw

Dublin v Tipperary

Waterford v Kilkenny

Venues will be at the discretion of the GAA's C.C.C.C who will provide confirmation of venues, times and dates following a meeting this afternoon. 
 




