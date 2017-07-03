Football Qualifier draw: Mayo v Clare and Meath v Donegal

03 July 2017

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea celebrates after scoring a goal.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Mayo have been drawn away to Clare in Round 3A of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers while Donegal face a trip to Navan to take on Meath.

The Round 3A Football Draw took place this morning on RTÉ Radio One and threw up the following pairings:

Meath v Donegal

Clare v Mayo

The two games will be played over the course of next weekend and confirmation of home venues, times and all dates for the fixtures will be confirmed following a meeting of the GAA's C.C.C.C this afternoon.




