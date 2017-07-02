We imposed our own game in second-half, says Donoghue 02 July 2017





Galway manager Micheal Donoghue.

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue instructed his players to go back to basics during his half-time team talk in today's Leinster SHC final.

The men from the west upped the tempo considerably after the break and, afterwards, the winning manager explained to gaa.ie: “I thought the first-half we did okay but I think we went away from what got us here and you have to give Wexford a lot of credit for that.

“At half-time the message was just to go back to ourselves and try impose ourselves. I thought for the first ten minutes of the second-half they were very good.

“I just thought early on we were nearly second to the ball and more reactive more than anything else. I won't say we stood off them but we were more reactive than just going for it and trying to impose our own game.

“We did for periods of the first-half but we were a lot better in the second-half.”