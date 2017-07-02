Davy rues missed chances 02 July 2017





Wexford's failure to make the most of the scoring opportunities that came their way came back to haunt them at the final whistle of today's Leinster SHC final against Galway.

That was the opinion of manager Davy Fitzgerald when he was speaking to gaa.ie following their 1-17 to 0-29 loss.

“To me there was probably one vital patch in the game, that was probably the 10 minutes coming in to half-time.

“Were we a point up? Gave up two or three handy scores. I could feel the lads a small bit down. I thought that they felt 'we shouldn’t be three points down'.

“I thought we played a good 22 or three minutes. We were there or thereabouts.

“Small bit unlucky. That got one or two handy frees coming in to half-time.

“Then the first six or seven minutes of the second half we had a goal and a point opportunity – that’s four points. It’s hard to not take them and be still in the game.”

Fitzgerald agreed that Conor McDonald's penalty miss didn't help their cause either.

“That was momentum. We had a point just disallowed by that Hawk-Eye system. Any chance they can bin that thing! We had the momentum. That’s four points. I’m not saying we would have won the game.

“But playing the likes of Galway, two things – one, you can’t give that seven or eight minute patch that we gave before half-time. And second, if we get opportunities we have to take them.

“It’s very hard when a team gets up on you like that. They got a run on us. Brought a lot of their forwards out the field. Even though we had the sweeper they had a lot of room.

"I was trying to get my lads out from the other end, to meet in the middle. It just didn’t work.”