Team news: Rossies call Compton up for Connacht final 02 July 2017





Roscommon's Cathal Compton.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Roscommon's Cathal Compton.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Kevin McStay has unveiled his Roscommon starting 15 a full week in advance of next Sunday's Connacht SFC final versus Galway.

The Rossies show one change from the team that overcame Leitrim last day out with Cathal Compton coming in at midfield in place of Donie Smith.

Injury has deprived McStay and his selectors of the services of Thomas Corcoran, Fergal Lennon, Ciaran Cafferkey and Ultan Harney.

Right half-back Sean McDermott, meanwhile, is due to make his 165 appearance in the Roscommon senior jersey.

The final is scheduled to be played at Pearse Stadium next Sunday (2pm) and David Gough (Meath) is the appointed referee.



Roscommon (Connacht SFC v Galway) – Colm Lavin; David Murray, John McManus, Niall McInerney; Sean McDermott, Sean Mullooly, Conor Devaney; Tadgh O'Rourke, Cathal Compton; Fintan Cregg, Ciarain Murtagh, Enda Smith; Brian Stack, Diarmuid Murtagh, Niall Kilroy.