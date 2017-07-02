Cooney: we owed them one 02 July 2017





Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan Galway's Conor Cooney celebrates scoring a goal ©INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Conor Cooney and Galway are celebrating the county's second ever Leinster SHC success.

The full-forward's eight point return was a key ingredient in the Tribesmen's winning formula and, shortly after the final whistle, he told RTE's 'The Sunday Game': “We knew coming up here that we would get a very stern test off Wexford.

“They're a powerful team and Davy Fitzgerald has done a excellent job since he went in there.

“We played them earlier in the year and I suppose we owed them one. We came up here with a job to do, luckily we did it very professionally and we're looking forward to the next game now.”

Having led by 0-14 to 0-11 at the halfway stage, Micheal Donoghue's side pulled away in the second-half to record a nine point success. What was the difference after the break?

“It opened up a small bit. Wexford play a very tough running game. Luckily enough it just seemed to open up for us a bit in the second-half and we came away with good few scores.

“Once we built up that lead we didn't let it go. We're happy enough.”