Westmeath stalwart calls time on 16 year inter-county career 02 July 2017





Westmeath's Brendan Murtagh.

Westmeath's Brendan Murtagh has decided to hang up his hurl on the inter-county stage.

A regular on the Lake County senior squad since 2001, the Clonkill clubman made an appearance as a 64th minute substitute in yesterday's spirited qualifier showing against All-Ireland holders Tipperary.



Westmeath GAA thanked him for the memories via Twitter today...