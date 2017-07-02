Ulster MHC: Saffrons and Oak Leafers advance

02 July 2017

Antrim and Derry advance to face one another in the Ulster MHC Final

Antrim and Derry will contest this year's Ulster MHC decider.

Antrim booked their final ticket courtesy of a 1-21 to 0-18 semi-final victory over Down at Corrigan Park today.

Sean Elliott netted the game's only goal with six minutes left on the clock.

Derry, meanwhile, coasted to a comfortable 4-16 to 2-6 win over Donegal in Celtic Park.

The hosts enjoyed a 3-8 to 1-5 advantage at the halfway stage.

Details of the final date, venue and time are to be confirmed by Ulster GAA.




