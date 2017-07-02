Ulster MHC: Saffrons and Oak Leafers advance 02 July 2017





Antrim and Derry will contest this year's Ulster MHC decider.

Antrim booked their final ticket courtesy of a 1-21 to 0-18 semi-final victory over Down at Corrigan Park today.

Sean Elliott netted the game's only goal with six minutes left on the clock.

Derry, meanwhile, coasted to a comfortable 4-16 to 2-6 win over Donegal in Celtic Park.



The hosts enjoyed a 3-8 to 1-5 advantage at the halfway stage.

Details of the final date, venue and time are to be confirmed by Ulster GAA.