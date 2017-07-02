Fitzmaurice hails 'special talent' O'Donoghue 02 July 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice gives instructions to James O'Donoghue.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

James O'Donoghue's display against Cork in today's Munster SFC final was singled out by Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice who labelled his corner forward a “special talent”.

Speaking to Newstalk shortly after their 1-23 to 0-15 success in Fitzgerald Stadium, the Kingdom boss highlighted the former Footballer of the Year's seven point contribution.

“To be fair to him he's been very unlucky with injuries. The last couple of years he hasn't really been able to get a run of training and of games going whereas this year he has.

“He's worked very hard the other years when he was injured and he had to do an awful lot of lonely rehab work. He worked ferociously hard as well.

“The big difference this year is that his body's good, there's been a lot of football played and, you know, the rest takes care of it self because he's a special talent and thankfully we're getting to see more and more of him this summer.”

On his overall view of the match, Fitzmaurice added: “Yeah, any day you win a Munster Championship, in the end I suppose relatively comfortably, you have to be happy.

“We prepared very well for the game and we made sure ourselves within the group we were in a good place as well and we're just delighted know to have won the game and to be Munster champions, number one, and obviously heading for Croke Park and the quarter-finals which is a huge carrot for us.”