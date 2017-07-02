Munster SFC final: classy Kingdom cruise past Cork 02 July 2017





Kerry's David Moran under pressure from Kevin O' Driscoll of Cork Kerry's David Moran under pressure from Kevin O' Driscoll of Cork

Kerry retained the Munster football crown with a facile 1-23 to 0-15 victory over Cork in an alarmingly one-sided decider in Killarney.

The Kingdom have now won 79 provincial titles, including the last five. None of the previous 78 could have been any easier than this one.

With 31,836 spectators in attendance, the winners completely dominated the first half (the second one even more so…) and, with twin terrors Paul Geaney and James O’Donoghue sharing eight points, were full value for their 0-11 to 0-7 half-time lead, with breeze advantage to come. Such was the Kingdom’s clear superiority during those opening 35 minutes that it was indeed difficult to fathom how the gap at the break was only four points.

Kerry had registered four unanswered points inside the opening four minutes and it was only those scores that separated the sides when the short whistle sounded.

The hosts were ahead inside 14 seconds when Paul Geaney split the posts with aplomb after David Moran gathered possession from the throw-in and ran straight at the Cork defence. Michael Geaney added another 60 seconds later with a tidy finish off his left and James O’Donoghue made it three in the third minute as the holders made the slickest of starts.

Paul Geaney spun to sweep over his second point off his right in the fourth minute, while the Rebels’ first attack of note culminated in a Ruairi Deane wide. Luke Connolly dragged a Cork free wide from in front of the posts and Mark Collins finally opened the visitors’ account with an inspirational strike on eight minutes – 0-4 to 0-1.

The winners were awarded a soft free in front of the posts when Kevin McCarthy threw himself hopefully into a defender and O’Donoghue made no mistake. Ian Maguire was almost through for a Cork goal but was denied by Brian Kelly from close range after Anthony Maher had clipped over the sixth Kerry point.

Collins fired over his and Cork’s second point from a 14th-minute free but Kevin Crowley’s senseless foul on Kieran Donaghy enabled O’Donoghue (free) to leave five between the teams at the midway stage in the first half, 0-7 to 0-2.

Paul Geaney and Niall Coakley – a late addition to the Cork starting XV – traded frees and midfielder Maguire got forward again to tap over the Leesiders’ fourth point, although they still trailed by double scores with twelve minutes left before the break. Coakley’s free from the hands after Moran dragged down Paul Kerrigan reduced the arrears to three, 0-8 to 0-5.

Those three successive Cork points were almost wiped out in the 27th minute when a brilliant Kerry move played Paul Geaney through on Ken O’Halloran but the Cork custodian made an excellent block with his right foot.

A fantastic O’Donoghue finish gave the Kingdom their first score in twelve minutes but Connolly replied immediately from a free. Donaghy fisted the tenth Kerry point two minutes from the break but this time wing back Tomas Clancy replied with an excellent left-footed finish in the first minute of injury time before the short whistle.

There was still time for Paul Geaney to arrow over the score that assured Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s charges of a four-point interval advantage. Even though they had been outclassed, Cork could have been even closer but for six poor first-half wides.

The second half was a procession…

Half-time substitute Stephen O’Brien curled over the first point after the resumption and fisted another one after Moran lofted one over. O’Halloran denied O’Donoghue who knocked over the rebounder to make it 0-15 to 0-7 with just three minutes gone in the second half. Clancy planted a Cork goal chance into the side-netting before Paul Murphy pointed on 40 minutes to leave nine between them.

Kerry’s first wide arrived in the 42nd minute; two minutes later, half-time substitute Donncha O’Connor tapped over a free to give the visitors their first score since the restart. O’Connor fisted another consolation point in the 45th minute after Kelly denied Kerrigan. There was a lengthy delay as stricken Kerry captain Fionn Fitzgerald received treatment on the field after sustaining a nasty head injury in an accidental collision; Michael Geaney swept over a ’45’ when the action eventually resumed and O’Donoghue popped over a free to make it double-scores with 15 minutes left, 0-18 to 0-9.

Kerrigan and O’Donoghue (free) pointed at either end and Paul Geaney netted fortuitously in the 64th minute when latching onto Donaghy’s knockdown; O’Halloran saved the Dingle man’s initial shot but the ball ricocheted back off his shin and into the net – 1-19 to 0-10. O’Connor pulled back a trio of Cork points (the veteran replacement would finish as their top scorer) before substitute Barry John Keane added to the winners’ tally on 69 minutes.

O’Brien whacked over the next Kerry point and Connolly boomed a Cork goal chance over the bar in the third of ten minutes of injury time. The visitors finished the game with 14 men after Sean Powter departed the fray injured with the full allocation of substitutes used up.

Geaney brought his tally to 1-5 deep into added time and corner back Shane Enright got forward to hammer over the winners’ last point in the 79th minute as they easily retained the silverware. O’Connor closed the scoring as the Rebels signed off with faces even redder than their shirts.

Kerry march on into the All-Ireland quarter-finals while nobody will be afraid of taking on this very poor Cork side in the fourth round of the Qualifiers.