Leinster MHC: Captain Mullen leads by example 02 July 2017





Dublin's David Keogh and Eoghan O'Neill with Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen Dublin's David Keogh and Eoghan O'Neill with Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen

Kilkenny are Leinster minor hurling champions for the 57th time in their illustrious history.



The Cats gained revenge for last year's defeat when overcoming holders Dublin by 3-15 to 1-17 in the curtain-raiser to today's novel senior decider between Galway and Wexford.

Goals from Sean Ryan (2) and captain Adrian Mullen laid the foundations for their four point success while Enda O'Donnell netted a late consolation for the team in sky blue.



The winners enjoyed the perfect start with Mullen finding the back of Dublin's net inside the opening minute while Ryan raised his first green flag in the 4th minute.

David Keogh opened Dublin's account in the 5th minute and, to their credit, they overcame their slow start to trail by just three points (0-10 to 2-7) at the halfway stage.

Corner-forward Ryan pounced for his second goal eight minutes after the restart and that proved to be one set-back too many for Dublin.

Full-forward Mullen finished the contest as top scorer with 1-9 to his name while Sean Currie sent over eight points (6 frees, 1 65) for the losing outfit.