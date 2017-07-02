Munster MFC: O'Sullivan and Clifford shine as Kerry comfortably retain title 02 July 2017





Kerry's David Clifford and Sean Rouine of Clare Kerry's David Clifford and Sean Rouine of Clare

As expected, Kerry proved far too strong for Clare in today's Munster MFC decider at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Donal O'Sullivan and captain David Clifford accumulated 2-8 and 0-6 respectively as the Kingdom cruised to a comprehensive 2-21 to 0-3 victory.

Despite clocking up nine first-half wides, the reigning Munster and All-Ireland champions took a 0-10 to 0-2 lead into the break.

There was no let up from Peter Keane's charges in the second-half and defensively they restricted their opponents to a solitary point.

At the opposite end of the field, O'Sullivan compounded Clare's woes with two injury-time goals.