'Jim Gavin is having a laugh' - Spillane responds to Gavin, Brolly and Dolan 02 July 2017





Pat Spillane has broken his silence on the criticism that was aimed in his direction by Dublin manager Jim Gavin and his 'Sunday Game' colleagues Joe Brolly and Dessie Dolan.

Writing in his column in 'The Sunday World' today, the Kerry legend comes out fighting and strongly denies that his comments on Diarmuid Connolly's altercation with linesman Ciaran Brangan during Dublin's Leinster SFC clash with Carlow were out of order.

“I fail to see how any of my remarks impacted in any way on Connolly's character,” Spillane states.

“I merely stated that he broke the rules and would suffer the consequences. I did say: 'You prod a bear, you get a reaction. You prod Diarmuid Connolly, you antagonise Diarmuid Connolly and you always get a reaction'.

“I would have thought that comment was merely stating the obvious. As regards to Gavin's comments about freedom of expression and the Irish constitution, all I can say is 'Jim, you must be having a laugh'.”

As for Messrs Brolly and Dolan...

“I had just about digested Gavin's outburst when I tuned in to The Sunday Game just in time to see my 'colleagues' Dessie Dolan and Joe Brolly attempt to push me under the bus.

“According to them, not alone was I responsible for getting Connolly suspended, but I had deliberately set out as a Kerryman to achieve that goal.

“The Sunday Game has always operated on a very simple premise: The panelists offer their views based on what they have seen in front of them.

“Brolly and Dolan broke that golden rule by offering opinions which had absolutely no basis in fact.

“I was particularly taken aback by Dessie's comments. Joe's personalised comments are par for the course at this stage, so I wasn't really surprised by the tone of his remarks.

“As for Des Cahill, while he did try to act as an honest broker, I think it's fair to say that it wasn't one of his better performances.

“I believed at the time and I still do that my comments were balanced; they didn't constitute a personal attack on Connolly and I didn't act in the role of a prosecution barrister. I merely stated the facts.”