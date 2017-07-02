Live: Sunday Match Tracker

02 July 2017

Mark Collins' Cork and Johnny Buckley's Kerry meet in the Munster SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.
©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The first provincial finals of the year are down for decision today.

In Munster, Kerry and Cork renew rivalries at Fitzgerald Stadium, throw in at 2pm.

Then we turn our attention to hurling and head to Croke Park where Wexford and Galway battle it out in the Leinster SHC final. Throw in at 4pm.

These are two exciting games in store and we will bring you all the action as it unfolds, so too follow us for minute by minute updates just click here.




