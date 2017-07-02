"It was terrific to have Michael Fennelly back at midfield" 02 July 2017





Kilkenny's Michael Fennelly.

Michael Fennelly's return to the starting 15 is a big plus for Brian Cody as Kilkenny attempts to navigate the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers.

Fit-again Fennelly was one of the standout performers as the Cats survived a stern test against Limerick on home soil yesterday.

“It was terrific to have Michael Fennelly back at midfield, you can see what he does and how he does it,” Cody remarked afterwards.

“He was excellent, there was no doubt about that, he’s had a tough time with injuries so hopefully be can keep going.”

It was very much as case of mission accomplished as far as the Kilkenny supremo was concerned.

“Obviously, the result was everything.

“It was a serious battle, they were very strong. That was not a surprise, the last day against Clare they were very strong too.

“We were expecting a huge battle, we got a huge battle, obviously, the object of the exercise was to win the game and play next weekend.”