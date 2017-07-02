Gallagher disappointed with Donegal display 02 July 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher admitted that their overall performance against Longford in Ballybofey yesterday wasn't up to scratch.

The Tir Chonaill men edged out the midlanders, who played the last 20 minutes with 14 men, on a scoreline of 0-12 to 0-7.

“Obviously, defensively, we improved a good bit on the Tyrone performance,” Gallagher remarked to RTE shortly after the final whistle.

“But overall, as I said to the boys, it was a very edgy display, a very nervous display, and, in some ways, an immature display.

“We're very aware where we're at. The expectancy and the standards we have of ourselves are very clear within our set-up.

“To be honest, if you had given me a five-point win at the start of the day, we'd have 100 percent taken it.

“But we'd be disappointed with that display. We'd feel it's far short of the potential we have.”