Rochford gives positive update on Keegan injury 02 July 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Mayo's Lee Keegan celebrates.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mayo supporters will be relieved to hear that the injury suffered by Lee Keegan against Derry yesterday evening is nothing serious.

Manager Stephen Rochford revealed to RTE that the 'Footballer of the Year' was taken off as a “precaution” because of a “bang to his shin”.

“We don’t have any concern that there’s anything long term to be concerned about,” he added.

As regards the 2-21 to 1-13 extra-time victory, the Mayo manager admitted it was too close for comfort.

“Any time you go into an extra time period there’s an element of relief. The way in which we drove on in extra time showed our experience and our level of fitness.

“When you are coming through a qualifier period and you’ve lost a game – Derry had a bit of confidence after winning their first-round game – there’s a bit of nervousness, there’s expectation that you’re going to win at home.

“But we continued to create the chances, we didn’t execute in the manner that we wanted to but the boys stuck at it. I’m really proud of them.

“Thankfully when it came to extra time we were well able to kick on.”