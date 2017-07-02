Reilly: Loads of lads stood up 02 July 2017





It may not have been pretty to watch but Meath secured their first qualifier win since 2011 at Sligo's expense yesterday evening and captain Graham Reilly hailed the Royals' strong finish in the Pairc Tailteann encounter.

Speaking to RTE shortly after their hard earned 0-14 to 1-9 success, the number 13 commented: “In the second half I think we kicked on. In the last ten minutes we really took it to them. With fifteen minutes to go, we knew we were there. That's where we want to be in every game. Against Kildare we were never there.

“We think that (if it's tight) with ten minutes left that we're going to win games. Loads of lads stood up. Sean Tobin stood up towards the end and kicked two or three beautiful scores that we needed.

“Andy said at half-time that it won't be the first five or ten minutes, it'll be the last ten minutes. And he was right. We were there in the last five minutes and we pushed on, thank God.”

It will be Mayo, Donegal or Clare next up for the Devenish Nutrition sponsored outfit and the St Colmcille's clubman expects to see improvement on the back of their performance against the Yeats County.

“We want anybody here in Navan but if we have to travel, we have to travel. That's just the way it is. This game will bring us on a lot.”