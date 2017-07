Twitter: Aidan O'Shea silenced his critics with towering display against Derry 01 July 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea and Mark Breheny of Sligo.

Aidan O'Shea came in for plenty of praise on Twitter following his superb performance against Derry.

A late replacement for his brother Seamus, O'Shea was back to his best as he powered Mayo to an extra-time victory in Castlebar.

Aidan O'Shea has been immense for Mayo today. Silencing his critics with his performance so far #MayovDerry #mayogaa — Maura Campbell (@campbellmaura) July 1, 2017

Don't care what people say but Aidan O'Shea is running the show here. Top class performance. #TheToughest #MayovDerry @MayoGAA — John Deane (@jdeano14) July 1, 2017

Crazy batshit game of football! Aidan O'Shea immense from start to finish — Gerry Flanagan (@Gerry_Flan93) July 1, 2017

Aidan O'Shea has won all 4 throw-ins.



He's having some game.



The big bastard — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) July 1, 2017