SH Qualifier: Cats edge out Treaty 01 July 2017





Kilkenny goalkeeper Eoin Murphy is tackled by David Dempsey of Limerick.

Kilkenny had to dig deep to get past spirited Limerick at Nowlan Park, 0-20 to 0-17.

The underdogs played with conviction and plenty of quality but in the end Brian Cody's charges were fully deserving of their narrow success and a place in the next round of the back-door series, where Tipperary, Waterford or Dublin will provide opposition next.

After playing into the breeze, the hosts turned around with a 0-10 to 0-8 interval advantage. TJ Reid (free) and Paddy Deegan got their first two scores but the Treaty County were level by the 22nd minute, 0-4 each, thanks to points from Shane Dowling (two frees), Kyle Hayes and captain Gearoid Hegarty.

Reid (free) and Peter Casey traded scores but, with 15,605 looking on, three points from the excellent Walter Walsh helped the Black & Amber move ahead by the short whistle.

Successive points from Casey and Dowling (2) had the underdogs level for the third time, 0-12 apiece, but a couple of Reid frees steadied the winners, who led by 0-16 to 0-13 with 15 minutes left.

Walsh's fourth and a point from substitute Kevin Kelly had the margin out to five but the Treaty County battled back brilliantly with scores from Dowling, Barry Nash and Pat Ryan.

Reid and Dowling traded injury-time frees and, with Limerick needing a goal, sub Lester Ryan provided the icing on the Kilkenny cake.