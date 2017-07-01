Killarney pubs to open early for Munster final 01 July 2017





Mark Collins' Cork and Johnny Buckley's Kerry meet in the Munster SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Mark Collins' Cork and Johnny Buckley's Kerry meet in the Munster SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Sunday.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Killarney's pubs are set to do a roaring trade tomorrow after they were granted permission to open early for the Munster minor and senior football finals.

The minor decider between Kerry and Clare throws in at 12 noon and bars will be allowed to open and serve alcohol from 11am.

According to the Irish Daily Mirror, an application for a special exemption to the District Court in Killarney asked for the pubs to be allowed to open at 10am, but a compromise was reached and 11am was settled on. The senior final between Kerry and Cork starts at 2pm to accommodate live TV coverage.