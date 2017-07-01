Creedon rues flat performance 01 July 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Peter Creedon admitted that Clare were 'much too good' for Laois in today's All-Ireland Division 2A qualifier.

The Banner knocked Laois out of the championship for the second year in succession following a surprisingly comfortable 10-point victory which leaves Creedon's future as O'Moore County boss very much up in the air.

"For whatever reason, we seemed to lack a little bit of energy on the field and it's a strange one in some respects in sport, where sometimes teams are putting huge energy into their preparation," Creedon told Newstalk Radio.

"We had put huge energy into the preparation for this and the lads were expecting a good performance and for whatever reason, I felt we were a bit flat. If the players were honest, they probably felt they were a bit flat as well. Clare are a good team and were well able to take advantage of that."

The West Cork native refused to blame John O'Loughlin's 39th minute dismissal for his side's second half collapse.

"We felt if we stayed in the game, stayed a couple of points behind, Donie (Kingston) or Gary (Walsh) or Ross (Munnelly), who came on there, would have been good to sneak a few scores down the stretch but look, in fairness, they stuck a goal in off a kick-off and John was kind of harshly sent off. After that the game tapered off.

"All I can say today is that Clare were much too good for us and you're correct, even with the sending-off - I think Clare would have still probably had enough for us on the day and we just have to be honest enough to accept that," he added.