SH Qualifier: Dubs eliminate Laois 01 July 2017





©INPHO/Tom Beary. Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell and Mark Kavanagh of Laois.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dublin stepped on the turbo in the second half to defeat Laois by 2-28 to 1-15 at Parnell Park.

Ahead by the minimum, 0-14 to 0-13, after 40 minutes, the winners dominated the next half an hour and reeled off 2-14 without reply, with Eamonn Dillon getting both goals, to win at a canter.

The O’Moore men certainly put it up to the hosts and were level within two minutes of the restart, 0-12 each, but the impressive Dubs then pulled away to lead by nine points after 54, 1-19 to 0-13.

David Treacy and Cian O’Sullivan pointed before Dillon netted for the first time on 40 minutes, followed by a run of points from Treacy, Donal Burke, Dillon (2) and Treacy again as the victors moved out of sight.

It was relentless from Ger Cunningham’s charges as Dillon, Treacy (2), substitutes Fergal Whitely (2) and David O’Callaghan and Ben Quinn piled on further points to make it 1-27 to 0-13 after 64 minutes.

Dillon claimed his second major three minutes from the end of normal time and John Hetherton popped over a free in the 69th minute before Laois finally got themselves 1-2 in injury time.

Goalkeeper Enda Rowland pulled back the consolation goal from a free but in the end the absence of star duo Ross King and Stephen Maher left Laois - who were just a point down at the turnaround, 0-12 to 0-11 - with too much to do.