SH Qualifier: Premier scrape past Lake County 01 July 2017





Tipperary's Patrick Maher gets past Paul Greville of Westmeath.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Tipperary's Patrick Maher gets past Paul Greville of Westmeath.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Tipperary were far from impressive in beating Westmeath by 2-18 to 0-15 at Thurles.

John O'Dwyer (15) and substitute John McGrath (74) netted in either half for the defending All-Ireland champions, who lost Seamus Callanan to injury ten minutes after the restart and were just three ahead at the three-quarters stage as their plucky guests refused to read the script.

Cormac Boyle almost drew the midlanders level in the 53rd minute but was denied by debutant home custodian Daragh Mooney before Michael Ryan's men kicked on somewhat in front of 6,893 spectators.

Substitute Jason Forde, McGrath, O'Dwyer and Noel McGrath (2) reeled off five unanswered Tipp points inside ten minutes as they soared eight clear and McGrath netted in injury time as the margin increased to eleven before Allan Devine pulled back a brace of consolation points.

With the breeze behind them, Westmeath got the first two points through Killian Doyle and Niall O’Brien and they remained very much in the game at the break, trailing by just four, 1-10 to 0-9. To have closed the gap by the end of the third quarter represented a superb achievement for the visitors, who acquitted themselves extremely well against the Liam MacCarthy Cup holders.

It's just as well for Tipp that they didn't give them home advantage!