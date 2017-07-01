SF Qualifier: Royals leave it late against Yeats County 01 July 2017





Sligo's Patrick O'Connor with Sean Tobin Meath during the qualifier clash at Pairc Tailteann Sligo's Patrick O'Connor with Sean Tobin Meath during the qualifier clash at Pairc Tailteann

Meath lofted over four points in the last five minutes to beat Sligo by 0-14 to 1-9 in a nervy encounter at Navan.

Substitute Michael Newman stroked over a couple of frees before Sean Tobin added a brace of injury-time points to squeeze the home team into Monday morning’s third-round Qualifier draw.

Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch was a late addition to Sligo’s starting team and he planted the ball in the Meath net five minutes from the break to give the underdogs a 1-6 to 0-6 interval lead. But the winners would have the breeze at their backs when the action resumed…

The visitors led by the odd point from seven at the end of the opening quarter, with Adrian Marron supplying their first four points from placed balls.

Marron gave the Yeats County the lead with a lovely free in the second minute but James McEntee – a late addition to the starting XV - had the Royals level and Donal Lenihan fired the hosts ahead with a nice free into the breeze. Ronan Jones doubled Meath’s lead but Marron replied from a ‘45’ and drew the sides level again from another free.

Shane McEntee equalised with a great strike off his left boot but Sligo went back in front when full forward Pat Hughes’ effort was diverted over the bar by Paddy O’Rourke. Graham Reilly and Lenihan (free) pointed as the Royals moved back in front but Niall Murphy was on hand to make it six apiece.

Reilly had the gap back to two within four minutes of the restart and Cillian O’Sullivan made it a one-point game with a terrific score only for O’Kelly-Lynch to reply for the plucky visitors. A huge roar went up as Lenihan knocked over a fine Meath point at the town end to reduce the arrears to one again; the sides were finally level courtesy of a superb Tobin finish at the start of the fourth quarter.

Captain Neil Ewing kicked Sligo back in front with twelve minutes remaining and the visitors spurned a couple of further chances before substitute Newman calmly swept over a vital free to tie the scores up again five minutes from time.

Kilmainham clubman Newman lofted over another free in the 66th minute and Tobin’s ‘45’ in the third of five additional minutes gave Andy McEntee’s men some breathing space. Tobin clipped over another point deep into injury time and there was a dramatic finale when James Toher cleared the ball off the line after a Sligo shot had come back into play off the upright. Substitute David Kelly eventually forced a consolation point with what proved to be the last kick of the game.

Meath - Paddy O’Rourke; Mickey Burke, Conor McGill, Brian Power; Padraic Harnan, Donal Keogan, Shane McEntee (0-1); Bryan Menton, Ronan Jones (0-1); James McEntee (0-1), Cillian O’Sullivan (0-1), Ruairí Ó Coileáin; Graham Reilly (C) (0-2), Sean Tobin (0-3, 1 45), Donal Lenihan (0-3, 2 fs). Subs - James Toher for Jones (16), Brin Conlon for Power (ht), Thomas O'Reilly for J McEntee (57), Michael Newman (0-2 fs for Lenihan (61), Eamon Wallace for O'Sullivan (70).



Sligo - Adrian Devaney; Ross Donovan, Gerard O'Kelly-Lynch (1-1), Charlie Harrison; Keelan Cawley, Brendan Egan, John Kelly; Adrian McIntyre, Patrick O'Connor; Neil Ewing (0-1), Mark Breheny, Niall Murphy (0-1); Stephen Coen, Pat Hughes (0-1), Adrian Marren (0-5, 3fs, 1 45). Subs - Noel Gaughan for Harrison (42), Kyle Cawley for Kelly (48), Kevin McDonnell for Breheny (54), David Kelly (0-1) for Egan (bc 57), Stephen Gilmartin for McIntyre (67), Christopher Davey for O'Connor (70).



Referee - Noel Mooney (Cavan)