SF qualifier: Clare send 14-man Laois packing - again 01 July 2017





Clare's Jamie Malone and Stephen Attride of Laois.

Clare 2-18

Laois 0-14

Jamie Malone and Keelan Sexton bagged second half goals as Clare ended Laois' championship interests for the second year-in-a-row at O'Moore Park.

The Banner had just a point to spare over the midlanders' in last year's corresponding game at Cusack Park before going on to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals, but it was far more comfortable for Colm Collins' men this time around against a sorry Laois side who finished the game with 14 players after John O'Loughlin was sent off in the 39th minute.

Leading by 0-11 to 0-8 at the break, the winners kicked on in the second half to bring the curtain down on a miserable season for the O'Moore County which also saw them relegated to Division 4 of the Allianz League for the first time in 50 years.

The visitors were never headed, with Sexton and top-scorer Eoin Cleary putting them two points up inside the first six minutes. Points from Donie Kingston (free) and Stephen Attride either side of a disallowed Jamie Malone goal for over-carrying brought Laois level before a Cleary free restored the Banner's lead.

Cathal O'Connor's superb individual point had them three clear by the 24th minute before Kingston reduced the deficit to the minimum again. Malone and Gary Walsh were denied goals at either end by Graham Brody and the upright respectively in a frantic 90-second spell before a Cleary brace and another from Gary Brennan restored Clare's three-point advantage at the interval.

Laois' hopes of getting themselves back into the game suffered a fatal blow four minutes after the restart when O'Loughlin received a straight red for an incident involving Ciaran Russell. Donie Kingston cut the gap to two points from a free, but Clare replied with points from Cleary and O'Connor before it was a case of third time lucky for Malone, who finally beat Brody after being set up by Cleary in the 50th minute.

The result was never in doubt after that, with Sexton's late strike putting the seal on a 10-point win for the Division 2 outfit.

Scorers - Clare: Eoin Cleary 0-9 (3fs, 3 45s), Keelan Sexton 1-2 (1f), Gary Brennan, Cathal O'Connor, Pierce Lillis 0-2 each, Jamie Malone 0-1. Laois: Donie Kingston 0-8 (7fs), Stephen Attride 0-3, Gary Walsh (f), Colm Begley, David Conway 0-1 each.

Clare: Joe Hayes; Gordon Kelly, Kevin Harnett, Martin McMahon; Pierce Lillis, Ciarán Russell, Dean Ryan; Gary Brennan, Cathal O'Connor; Cian O'Dea, Eoin Cleary, Sean Collins; Keelan Sexton, David Tubridy, Jamie Malone. Subs: John Hayes for Russell (56 mins), Gearoid O'Brien for Tubridy (56 mins), Seanie Malone for Sexton (61 mins), Darren Nagle for O'Dea (61 mins), Eoghan Collins for Harnett (64 mins), Darragh Bohannon for Lillis (69 mins), Kieran Malone for S Collins (69 mins).

Laois: Graham Brody; Darren Strong, Mark Timmons, Trevor Collins; Eoin Buggie, Padraig McMahon, Colm Begley; Brendan Quigley, John O'Loughlin; Alan Farrell, David Conway, Damien O'Connor; Stephen Attride, Donie Kingston, Gary Walsh. Subs: Niall Donoher for O'Connor (ht), James Kelly for Buggie (49 mins), Paul Kingston for Conway (50 mins), Ross Munnelly for Walsh (50 mins), James Finn for Quigley (55 mins), Brian Daly for Attride (60 mins).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo).