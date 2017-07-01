SH qualifier: Deise put Offaly to the sword 01 July 2017





Waterford's Shane Bennett scores a goal against Offaly.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Waterford's Shane Bennett scores a goal against Offaly.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Waterford 1-35

Offaly 0-14

Waterford showed no mercy to Kevin Ryan's Offaly as they dished out a 24-point All-Ireland Round 1 qualifier hammering to get their championship campaign back on track.

No doubt stung by the criticism they received in the wake of their Munster SHC semi-final loss to Cork, the Deise cut loose in the closing stages of the first half to take a commanding 1-18 to 0-8 lead into the interval. Shane Bennett scored the only goal in the 33rd minute and it continued to be one-way traffic in the second half as Derek McGrath's men put 30-plus points on the outclassed Faithful County for the second game in-a-row.

The sides had been level at 0-6 after 22 minutes, but it all went horribly wrong for the home side after Shane Dooley had a penalty claim turned down as Waterford streaked clear.

More to follow...