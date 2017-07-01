Team news: Donegal show two changes 01 July 2017





Donegal manager Rory Gallagher.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Donegal boss Rory Gallagher has named his side ahead of today's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier meeting with Longford in Ballybofey.

There are two changes in personnel from the nine-point defeat to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final two weeks ago with Caolan Ward called up in defence instead of Eamonn Doherty and Jamie Brennan losing out to Cian Mulligan in attack.

Donegal (All-Ireland SFC v Longford): Mark Anthony McGinley; Paddy McGrath, Neil McGee, Caolan Ward; Ryan McHugh, Frank McGlynn, Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Jason McGee, Ciaran Thompson; Michael Carroll, Martin O'Reilly, Eoin McHugh; Patrick McBrearty, Michael Murphy, Cian Mulligan.