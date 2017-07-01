LIVE: Saturday Match Tracker 01 July 2017





Referee Maurice Deegan collides with Mayo's Fergal Boland during the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Derry at MacHale Park, Castlebar.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Referee Maurice Deegan collides with Mayo's Fergal Boland during the All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers Round 2A clash against Derry at MacHale Park, Castlebar.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

There’s a feast of qualifier action in both the hurling and football championships today with four games taking place in each code across the country.

In football, the early throw-in is at 3pm between Laois and Clare at O'Moore Park, while the big clash between last year's beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo and Derry is in Castlebar is at 5pm. Donegal and Longford collide at the same time in Ballybofey, with Meath set to face Sligo in the late throw-in at Pairc Tailteann in Navan at 6pm.

Tullamore hosts the early hurling throw-in between Offaly and Waterford at 3pm, while Westmeath look to pull off the unthinkable against All-Ireland champions Tipperary in Thurles at 5pm.

There are two hurling encounters at 7pm this evening and the feature one is at Nowlan Park, where Limerick will look to defy 3/1 odds against Kilkenny, while at the same time Ger Cunningham’s Dublin side will look to put Laois to the sword on their home turf at Parnell Park.

Be sure to follow all the action on out Live Match Tracker by clicking here