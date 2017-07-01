Team news: Walsh returns as Rebels make four changes 01 July 2017





Cork manager Peadar Healy celebrates with Luke Connolly.

Aidan Walsh returns to partner Ian Maguire at midfield on the Cork team for tomorrow's Munster SFC final against Kerry.

Walsh missed the narrow semi-final win over Tipperary through injury, but is fit for the Fitzgerald Stadium showdown. Sean Powter, Mark Collins and Kevin O'Driscoll also come into the starting XV with Colm O'Driscoll, Brian O'Driscoll, John O'Rourke and Peter Kelleher the players to make way.

Manager Peadar Healy has also made a number of positional changes, including the switch of Michael Shields from corner back to centre back, and captain Paul Kerrigan from centre forward to corner forward.

Cork (SF v Kerry): Ken O'Halloran; James Loughrey, Jamie O'Sullivan, Sean Powter; Tomas Clancy, Michael Shields, Kevin Crowley; Aidan Walsh, Ian Maguire; Ruairi Deane, Mark Collins, Kevin O'Driscoll; Colm O'Neill, Luke Connolly, Paul Kerrigan (captain).