Team news: two changes for Dublin minors

01 July 2017

Dublin are the reigning Leinster minor hurling champions.

Tommy Kinnane and Micheal Murphy come in to the Dublin starting XV for tomorrow's Leinster MFC final against Kilkenny at Croke Park.

There are also a number of positional changes from the side that defeated Wexford by 0-20 to 1-14 in the semi-final as the young Dubs go in search of back-to-back titles.

Dublin (MH v Kilkenny): Conor O'Donoghue; Andrew Dunphy, Ben McHugh, Tommy Kinnane; Eoghan O'Neill, Luke Walsh, Lee Gannon; David Keogh, Micheal Murphy; Mark Grogan, Ben Coffey, Diarmuid O Floinn; Liam Murphy, Kevin Desmond, Sean Currie.




