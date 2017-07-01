Team news: Kerry minors welcome back O'Leary 01 July 2017





Kerry's David Clifford.

The Kerry team to face Clare in tomorrow's Munster MFC final shows one change from that which defeated Cork in the semi-final.

Sean O’Leary returns from injury to replace Ryan O’Neill at corner back. David Clifford of Fossa captains the side from centre forward.

Kerry (MF v Clare): Deividas Uosis; Sean O'Leary, Chris O'Donoghue, Cian Gammell; Michael Potts, Eddie Horan, Niall Donohue; Barry Mahony, Diarmuid O'Connor; Adam Donoghue, David Clifford, Donal O'Sullivan; Fiachra Clifford, Donchadh O'Sullivan, Brian Friel.