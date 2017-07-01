Cooper: Cork will coming down for an ambush 01 July 2017





Kerry's Colm Cooper Kerry's Colm Cooper

Colm Cooper admits all the pressure will be on Kerry in tomorrow's Munster football final.

The Kingdom are hot favourites to complete a five-in-a-row of provincial successes, but Cooper expects Cork to make things difficult for them in Fitzgerald Stadium.

"If you're looking at form and looking through the League you'd have say Kerry would be very strong favourites given they are the League champions and were the first team to beat Dublin in quite a while," the recently-retired Kerry legend told RTE 2fm's Game On.

"Cork have had a very mixed league, and in their two championship outings so far have been less than impressive. But Kerry will be very much on guard. Cork will be coming down for an ambush.

"I was at the Tipperary match and Cork struggled for a huge amount of that game, but looking back on it they could have had two goals in the first half that could have made the game very different. I know from playing big games against Cork in Killarney, although they haven't beaten Kerry in 20 years here, they've had a few draws and a few near misses. I've no doubt they will raise their game."

He added: "All the pressure is on Kerry. Cork and their supporters will come down without a huge amount of confidence. They can just go at it, no one is expecting them to beat Kerry in Killarney, so for Kerry that's a very dangerous place to be.

"They'll be cagey early on and won't want Kerry to get a four or five-point lead, because that spells danger for them if that happens."