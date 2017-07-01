Davy and Lee visit young fan in intensive care 01 July 2017





Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans. Wexford's Lee Chin celebrates with fans.

A 13-year-old Wexford fan who has been hospitalised for the last nine weeks received a boost recently when Davy Fitzgerald and Lee Chin paid him a visit.

Rory Whelan from Tintern took ill in early April and was subsequently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré Syndrome. He is currently being treated in Temple Street Children's Hospital's intensive care unit.

Rory's aunt Ann-Marie Bates told the New Ross Standard: "Doctors are going through baby steps with him and he is improving. He was in an induced coma, but now they have him breathing without the ventilator for periods.

"He is more or less off the sedation now after nine weeks in hospital. Up until a few weeks ago he was very heavily sedated and he didn't know what was going on. He knows what is going on now and he is doing a lot of physiotherapy. They have brought him outside in his wheelchair to get him out of bed."

More than €20,000 has been raised to date via a GoFundMe page called Rory's Road to Recovery to support the family of the Wexford U14 hurler.