Armed Gardai to police Ulster final 01 July 2017





Armed Gardai will be deployed at the Ulster football final later this month.

Speaking at this week’s meeting of the Monaghan joint policing committee, Chief Superintendent Christopher Mangan said that, in light of recent terrorist attacks, extra Gardai, including the Armed Response Unit, will be on duty at the Tyrone v Down clash in Clones on July 16.

It’s the first time that Gardai have disclosed publicly that there will be an armed policing presence at an Ulster final, although previous measures were believed to have taken place during The Troubles.

Sinn Féin Councillor Brian McKenna claimed on Northern South Radio that the threat of terrorism in Ireland is being overhyped.