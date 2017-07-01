Westmeath players 'thrilled' to play in Thurles, says Moran 01 July 2017





Westmeath manager Adrian Moran and goalkeeper Sean Maher celebrate a famous victory over Kilkenny in the Leinster U21HC quarter-final at Cusack Park, Mullingar. Westmeath manager Adrian Moran and goalkeeper Sean Maher celebrate a famous victory over Kilkenny in the Leinster U21HC quarter-final at Cusack Park, Mullingar.

Westmeath are eagerly looking forward to taking on Tipperary in their own backyard this evening.

That’s according to the Lake County’s U21 manager Adrian Moran, who masterminded a famous Leinster championship victory over Kilkenny last summer. Westmeath also gave the Cats a run for their money in this year’s provincial semi-final 10 days ago after accounting for Meath and Laois (after extra-time) in the previous rounds.

Westmeath chairman Sean Sheridan revealed earlier this week that a request to have the All-Ireland Round 1 SHC qualifier moved to Mullingar was refused by Tipperary. Sheridan felt that bringing the All-Ireland champions to TEG Cusack Park would be a great opportunity to promote hurling in the midlands and explained how Kilkenny had agreed to give up home advantage in the past.

However, Moran says Westmeath have gone past the stage where they should be looking for favours or sympathy from the established hurling counties, and is calling on Michael Ryan’s men to ‘embrace the challenge’ of playing Tipp in Thurles.



“We’ve been aiming to get away from ‘B’ competitions and to compete at the top level for the last 10 years, so where else would any Westmeath hurler want to play?” the Ringtown clubman asks.



“The Tipperary county board were very accommodating to our U21s three weeks ago when they obliged us with a challenge match with their U21s in Thurles. The lads were thrilled to be playing in Semple Stadium. Every hurler wants their day in Croke Park, Semple Stadium, Nowlan Park and such places.

“It’s a chance for Westmeath to lay down a marker for the next three or four years and set their goals. Embrace the challenge and look forward to the future.”