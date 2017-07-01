€1,300 already raised to replace burned jerseys 01 July 2017





Tullamore GAA jerseys were stolen from the club's grounds and burnt. Tullamore GAA jerseys were stolen from the club's grounds and burnt.

As of this morning, €1,295 had been raised via a GoFundMe Page to replace the underage jerseys which were stolen and burned in a field in Tullamore earlier this week.

Last Sunday, Tullamore's U12 girls team were due to play a 'C' Shield county final against St. Manchan's when it was discovered that their jerseys, along with a set of new jerseys for the U8 team, were missing. The jerseys were later found and ripped up in an area known as Kearney's Field, with club chairman Graham Daly describing the find as "heartbreaking for everyone involved to think that anyone would do something like this".

Since then, the community has rallied behind the club and raised almost all of the €1,500 needed to buy new jerseys.