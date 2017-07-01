McGrath: even Dubs couldn't sustain our losses 01 July 2017





The Fermanagh players take to the field ahead of their Ulster 2017 opener. The Fermanagh players take to the field ahead of their Ulster 2017 opener.

Marty McGrath reckons All-Ireland champions Dublin would struggle to cope with the huge losses in personnel Fermanagh have suffered in the last two years.

Writing in the Impartial Reporter in the wake of last Sunday’s championship exit at the hands of Armagh, the former All Star midfielder stated: “As I made my way through the streets of Armagh towards the Athletic Grounds I got chatting to a reporter from one of the national papers. His comments were similar to those echoing around the county this year; Fermanagh are simply missing too many players.

“In last year’s championship, as we headed for the gates in Castlebar, there was a sense of frustration but also a sense of pride after a somewhat unlucky defeat. I’ve stated before that moral victories count for nothing but that game certainly inspired a fair amount of hope and expectation. However, with so many retirements, injuries and players heading off travelling, this year it was back to square one in the rebuilding process.

“It has been a disappointing year which I know is certainly not through lack of effort and endeavour, but even Dublin couldn’t sustain losing up to 20 players over two years!

“Fermanagh can compete with the best of them on their day but a full team is a must and everything needs to be done to ensure that the right players are available and ready and able to play.”