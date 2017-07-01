Team news: McDonald fit to start 01 July 2017





Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Wexford's Conor McDonald celebrates scoring a goal during his side's Allianz HL quarter-final victory over Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Conor McDonald has been deemed fit to start for Wexford in Sunday's Leinster SHC final versus Galway at Croke Park.

The Naomh Eanna clubman emerged as an injury doubt for this weekend's provincial showpiece after damaging ankle ligaments in training following the semi-final victory over Kilkenny.

However, he has been included in attack as the Model County look to end a 13-year-wait for Bob O'Keeffe honours.

It's an unchanged side from the one that lined out in the county's first championship win against Kilkenny since 2004.

Wexford (Leinster SHC v Galway): Mark Fanning; Willie Devereux, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Simon Donohoe, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O'Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Aidan Nolan; Jack O'Connor, Lee Chin, Conor McDonald; Paul Morris, Jack Gibney, Harry Kehoe.

Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Eoin Moore, Eanna Martin, Aaron Maddock, Barry Carton, David Redmond, Podge Doran, Shane Tomkins, Kevin Foley, Cathay Dunbar, Rory O'Connor.