Team news: Mayo call up two All-Star defenders 30 June 2017





Mayo's Colm Boyle.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Mayo's Colm Boyle.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford has called up two All-Star defenders from last year for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier encounter with Derry in Castlebar.

Brendan Harrison and Colm Boyle, who were selected on the 2016 GAA/GPA All-Star team at corner-back and centre-back respectively, come into the defence in place of Keith Higgins and Donal Vaughan.

Three-time All-Star Higgins is ruled out of the opening round qualifier fixture after being hit with a one-match ban for his straight red card in the Connacht semi-final defeat to Galway earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Aidan O'Shea misses the cut yet again as he recovers from a groin injury.

Mayo (All-Ireland SFC v Derry): David Clarke; Brendan Harrison, Ger Cafferkey, Chris Barrett; Colm Boyle, Lee Keegan, Patrick Durcan; Seamus O'Shea, Tom Parsons; Fergal Boland, Diarmuid O'Connor, Stephen Coen; Kevin McLoughlin, Cillian O'Connor, Andy Moran.