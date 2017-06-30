Team news: No 'Picky' or 'Roddy' for Laois 30 June 2017





Laois duo Stephen Maher and Ross King. Laois duo Stephen Maher and Ross King.

Laois will be without two of their most influential players for tomorrow's trip to Parnell Park to face Dublin the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers.

Ace attacker Stephen 'Picky' Maher has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in the preliminary round one-point victory over Carlow, while team-captain Ross 'Roddy' King must serve a one-match ban after picking up a straight red-card for an off-the-ball incident arising from the same game last weekend.

Ryan Mullaney and Aaron Dunphy are introduced to the starting fifteen to face the Dubs in the absence of Maher and King.

Laois (All-Ireland SHC v Dublin): Enda Rowland; Dwane Palmer, Leigh Bergin, Lee Cleere; Eric Killeen, Matthew Whelan, Ciaran Collier; Patrick Purcell, Jack Kelly; Ryan Mullaney, Cahir Healy, Sean Downey; Mark Kavanagh, Neil Foyle, Aaron Dunphy.