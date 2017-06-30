Team news: Mannion makes the cut despite injury 30 June 2017





Galway's Cathal Mannion and David King of Offaly.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Galway's Cathal Mannion and David King of Offaly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Despite injuring ankle ligaments in the 19-point drubbing of Offaly, Cathal Mannion has made the Galway team for Sunday's Leinster SHC final versus Wexford at Croke Park.

The Ahascragh/Fohenagh clubman was an early withdrawal against the Faithtful County but has been passed fit for the provincial showdown with the Model men.

Meanwhile, Joe Cooney has also won his battle for fitness having missed the semi-final at O'Moore Park. The Sarsfields attacker regains his place at wing-forward ahead of Jason Flynn in the only change made by manager Micheál Donoghue.

A replacement for Cooney the previous day, Niall Burke keeps his place on the opposite wing with Shane Moloney, who scored 0-4 when introduced for Mannion three weeks ago, on the bench again.

Galway (Leinster SHC final v Wexford): Colm Callanan; Adrian Touhy, Daithi Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearoid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Joseph Cooney; Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion.