Team news: Two debutants for Dubs 30 June 2017





Two players will make their championship debuts for Dublin when they meet Laois in the All-Ireland SHC Qualifiers at Parnell Park tomorrow.

Manager Ger Cunningham has given Fionn O Riain Broin (St Jude's) and Cian O'Sullivan (St Brigid's) their first senior starts at this level at corner-back and corner-forward respectively.

The Trinity College duo are part of two changes in personnel from last month's 2-28 to 1-17 Leinster quarter-final loss to Galway with O Riain Broin replacing the injured Oisin Gough and O'Sullivan being an indirect switch for Eoghan Conroy.

Team selector Liam Walsh confirmed yesterday that Oisin Gough is ruled out of the qualifier opener this weekend with a hamstring problem, while his Cuala club-mate Darragh O'Connell and St Oliver Plunkett's-Eoghan Ruadh's Cian Boland are long-term injuries.

Dublin (All-Ireland SHC v Laois): Conor Dooley; Cian O'Callaghan, Eoghan O'Donnell, Fionn O Riain Broin; Sean Moran, Chris Crummey, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Niall McMorrow; Donal Burke, Liam Rushe, Eamon Dillon; Cian O'Sullivan, Ryan O'Dwyer, David Treacy.