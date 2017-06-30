Team news: Cats make two changes for minor final 30 June 2017





Kilkenny's Adrian Mullen against Dublin.

Kilkenny boss Pat O'Grady has made two changes in attack for his side's Leinster MHC final clash against holders Dublin at Croke Park on Sunday.

Conor Heary comes in at centre-forward for John Dowd, while Daithi Barron replaces Eoin Cody at right corner-forward from the 30-point semi-final victory over Laois as the Cats close in on a fourth provincial title at this level in five years.

Kilkenny (Leinster MHC v Dublin): Dean Mason; Tommy Ronan, Michael Carey, Darragh Walsh; James Brennan, Conor Flynn, Jordan Molloy; Eoin O'Shea, Niall Brassil; Jesse Roberts, Conor Heary, Jim Ryan; Daithi Barron, Adrian Mullen, Sean Ryan.

Subs: Ben Maher, Luke Murphy, Brian Staunton, John Manogue, Niall Brennan, Jack Kelly, John Dowd, Eoin Cody, Ross Connolly.

Extended Panel: Richie Hennessy, Eoghan Moylan, Ted Drea, Sean Boyd, Evan Shefflin, Mikey Butler, Oisin Phelan, Killian Egan.