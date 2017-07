Team news: Barton recalls captain Lynn 30 June 2017





Tyrone's Frank Burns with Derry's Enda Lynn during the Ulster SFC game at Celtic Park Tyrone's Frank Burns with Derry's Enda Lynn during the Ulster SFC game at Celtic Park

Derry boss Damian Barton has recalled Enda Lynn for tomorrow's All-Ireland SFC Qualifier versus Mayo in Castlebar.

The team-captain was a missing fixture in the Oak Leaf County's opening round qualifier win over Waterford in Dungarvan after aggravating a hamstring injury in a club league game five days beforehand.

Lynn came on as a second-half substitute for Greenlough against Slaughtneil in the club league game and Barton was not best pleased with the skipper's 'stupid' decision.

However, the Greenlough attacker has returned to full-fitness for this weekend and is part of two changes up front with Emmett McGuckin also coming in and Michael McEvoy and James Kielt making way.

Derry (All-Ireland SFC v Mayo): Ben McKinless; Niall Keenan, Brendan Rogers, Karl McKaigue; Ciaran McFaul, Chrissy McKaigue, Carlus McWilliams; Conor McAtamney, Danny Heavron; Ryan Bell, Niall Loughlin, Enda Lynn; Danny Tallon, Emmett McGuckin, Benny Heron.