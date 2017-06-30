Team news: Moran back in for Kingdom 30 June 2017





Kerry's David Moran kicks a '45 against Dublin.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's David Moran kicks a '45 against Dublin.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

As expected, David Moran comes back into the Kerry 'engine-room' for the Munster SFC final against Cork in Killarney on Sunday.

The Kerins O'Rahilly powerhouse sat out the semi-final win over Clare earlier this month due to a calf injury but is fit to face the Rebels this weekend and resumes his midfield partnership with Anthony Maher.

There is more good news for the Kingdom as Killian Young returns to the match-day squad, giving manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice a full deck to choose from for the provincial decider.

Jack Barry makes way for Moran in the middle, while there is a second change with Kieran Donaghy replacing Barry John Keane in attack.

Kerry (Munster SFC final v Cork): Brian Kelly; Fionn Fitzgerald, Mark Griffin, Shane Enright; Peter Crowley, Tadhg Morley, Paul Murphy; David Moran, Anthony Maher; Michael Geaney, Kevin McCarthy, Donnchadh Walsh; Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy James O'Donoghue.

Subs: Brendan Kealy, Jack Barry, Barry John Keane, Stephen O'Brien, Jonathan Lyne, Johnny Buckley, Killian Young, Darran O’Sullivan, Ronan Shanahan, Sean O’Shea, Tom O'Sullivan.