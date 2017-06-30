Team news: Fennelly to make first start of 2017 30 June 2017





Dublin's Daire Plunkett and Michael Fennelly of Kilkenny.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Daire Plunkett and Michael Fennelly of Kilkenny.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Michael Fennelly will make his first start of 2017 for Kilkenny in tomorrow's All-Ireland SHC Qualifier meeting with Limerick at Nowlan Park.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks clubman has been out of competitive action since sustaining an achilles injury in last August's All-Ireland semi-final replay win over Waterford.

Fennelly was expected to play some part in the Leinster semi-final loss to Wexford three weeks ago but suffered an injury in the build-up to the Cats' championship opener against the Model County.

However, he has regained full-fitness ahead of this weekend's opening round 'back-door' clash and is included in midfield as manager Brian Cody makes four changes with starts also going to Joey Holden, Joe Lyng and Chris Bolger.

Kieran Joyce, Robert Lennon and Lester Ryan are demoted to the bench, while Conor O'Shea drops out entirely.

Kilkenny (All-Ireland SHC v Limerick): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Joey Holden; Conor Fogarty, Cillian Buckley, Joe Lyng; Michael Fennelly, Paddy Deegan; Chris Bolger, Walter Walsh, TJ Reid; Richie Hogan, Colin Fennelly, Ge Aylward.

Subs: Richie Reid, Kieran Joyce, Shane Prendergast, Robert Lennon, Jason Cleere, Lester Ryan, Ollie Walsh, Kevin Kelly, Jonjo Farrell, Mark Bergin, Liam Blanchfield.